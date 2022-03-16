Forget Tom Brady, Apparently the Patriots’ Vince Wilfork Once Played for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics just had 'Welcome Home Weekend'

Friday night was a special, fun night at TD Garden as the Boston Celtics hosted their 'Welcome Home Weekend,' which saw members over the 75-year existence of the Celtics honored on center court. One of those players happened to be the Celtics' first-round draft pick back in 1996, Antoine Walker, who played for the Green Machine from 1996-2002, then again for half of the season in 2004.

And clearly, based on the above video, Celtics fans erupted inside TD Garden when his name was mentioned and he was honored. No fan cared what he looked like, no fan cared that he didn't look like he did when he was in the prime of his career -- the fans were just happy to have him in the house and cheered loudly based on the half-dozen years of excellence he brought to Boston.

Then, this tweet came out early the following morning, basically body shaming not just one iconic New England athlete, but two, essentially.

Instantly, the talk went from what a great athlete and contributor Walker was to the Celtics to how much weight he has gained since he stopped being a professional athlete 15 years ago, when he wrapped up his career in 2007 as a member of Minnesota Timberwolves.

Vince Wilfork was a Super Bowl Champion nose guard

All of New England knows who Vince Wilfork is -- the absolute menacing figure on the Patriots' defense that helped lead them to two Super Bowl championships in 2004 and 2005.

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

According to the official NFL website, Wilfork weighed 325 pounds and was clearly one of the league's larger athletes. And also one of the most successful as well.

So, how about instead of body shaming retired professional athletes, we respect the years they gave us and the championships they brought to the area. Because at the end of the day, whether they've gained weight since their playing days or not, they're probably more successful than we'll ever be in five lifetimes.

