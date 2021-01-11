Was The Next Patriots QB In The Playoffs This Year

Mike D'Abate from Full Press Coverage and the Locked On Patriots Podcast joined The Morning Line to look back at the Super Wildcard Round of the NFL Playoffs.

There were a lot of Pats fans liking what they saw out of Washington QB Taylor Heinicke, we asked Mike if he could or should return to NE.

We talked about the Patriots, and what he saw out of the games.

And while it may be difficult to admit or acknowledge, the Bills look good.

Listen back to it all here again.