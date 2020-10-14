Wednesday 10-14-20 Headlines and Highlights

Our trip through the sports topics of the day gets you caught up on all that is going on with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

The New England Patriots have not had a positive test since Sunday, and that means if the tests come back negative again today the Pats will be able to open their facility and have practice today. New England hosts Denver Sunday at 1pm.

Tennessee after having not practiced for two weeks, remained unbeaten, handing the Buffalo Bills their first loss of the year in a 42-16 rout.

The New York Jets released running back Le’Veon Bell yesterday.

The Boston Bruins will likely not have David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand in the lineup when the NHL season starts, which is expected to be January First

The Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from reaching the World Series after beating Houston 5-2 in game 3 last night.

The Atlanta Braves have played 7 games in the playoffs and won them all after holding on to take a 2-0 series lead against the Dodgers with an 8-7 win last night.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner did an interview with ESPN radio in New York yesterday and apologized to Yankee fans for the team’s early exit in the playoffs and not living up to the expectations.

Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown resigned as the head coach of the Australia Men’s basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics.

