What Is The Red Sox Identity After 45 Games

The Red Sox are tied for first place in the AL East with Tampa Bay at 29-16. The Yankees are just a half game back.

Boston's ace, Eduardo Rodriguez, who started the year 5-0 has lost his last three games, but he hasn't seen much offensive support in those three losses.

But the offense is being paced by JD Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.

And the team is still exceeding original expecations.

So what does the identity of this team look like at this point? We asked that question and more to Matt Collins of Over The Monster.

Listen back to the conversation again here.