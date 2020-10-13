When Could We See New England Fans Back In The Stands?

As we wait for life to return to some semblance of the normal that we all experienced pre-2020, one of those steps would be seeing the return of fans to the stands of our beloved teams.

Nick Coit of ABC 6 Providence joined The Drive on Tuesday to talk about sitting in an empty Gillette Stadium during Patriots' games and the idea of getting fans back into the seats in a limited capacity.

Nick also did the ever important job of filling 15 minutes of Tuesday's show while the hosts stuffed delicious Firehouse Subs into their mouths.

