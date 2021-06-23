Where Do The Celtics Go From Here?

The Boston Celtics still don't have a coach, their GM traded Kemba Walker to get a return of Al Horford and salary cap space, and the C's don't have a first round draft pick in 2021.

Could there be more moves coming? When does a coach get hired? Who will that coach be? What will they think of the current C's roster?

There are a lot of questions still to answer, and we ask some of those to CLNS media's Jimmy Toscano.

Find out his thoughts and more by listening to our conversation again here.

