Where Do The Patriots Go In The Draft?

There are multiple mock drafts out there and very few agree which position the New England Patriots will draft, let alone which player.

We ran through some of the newest ones on The Morning Line and gave our impressions of these mocks.

Getty Images

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports had the Patriots drafting Kyle Pitts, the TE from Florida at #15 overall

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has the Patriots drafting Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama – Previously had the Pats taking Justin Fields, QB Ohio State

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has the Patriots drafting Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB from Notre Dame

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has the Patriots drafting Patrick Surtain, CB from Alabama – Previously had the Pats taking Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama

Getty Images

Mel Kiper on ESPN has the Patriots drafting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at #15 in the first round.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL dot Com has the Patriots taking Penn State Linebacker Micah Parsons at #15 of the first round.

Josh Schrock of NBC Sports has the Patriots drafting Alabama Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle at #15 of the first round.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus has the Patriots drafting Alabama Wide Receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at number 15 overall