Whitlock and Taylor Throw Scoreless Innings for Portland on Rehab Assignment
Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor threw scoreless innings for the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday, July 12th in their rehab assignments. Portland beat the Somerset Patriots 10-8.
Whitlock threw 2 innings as planned. He faced 7 batters, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 1. He pitched the 5th and 6th innings.
Josh Taylor threw a scoreless 7th inning, facing 4 batters. He allowed 1 hit, walked 1 and struck out 1.
Kike Hernandez was pulled from his rehab assignment and will see a hip specialist as his hip continues to hurt.
Taylor will continue with his rehab work. It remains to be seen whether the Red Sox will recall Whitlock, especially with the injury to Matt Strahm, or want Whitlock to have another outing in the minor leagues.
