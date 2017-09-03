Yanks Get To Pomeranz [VIDEO]

Starting the Holliday weekend the right way. 💪 pic.twitter.com/iabUCf5fNQ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 2, 2017

Drew Pomeranz gave up two home runs while his teammates did little hitting against Mashiro Tanaka. The end result - a 5-1 victory for the Yankees over the Red Sox in game three of the series.

Pomeranz gave up a solo shot to Chase Headley and a 3-run shot to Matt Holliday. It proved to be more than enough for the Yanks to get the win.

Sox hitters managed just five singles and one double.

The weekend series is 2-1 NY with game four set for Sunday night.

The Sox lead over the Yanks in the AL East is 4.5 games.