You Won’t Believe The Tip Red Sox Players Left After Wild Party
The Boston Red Sox are living their best life after an amazing season and another World Series Championship title as the beat the LA Dodgers in 5 games.
The celebrating started on the field at Dodger Stadium, continued in the locker room, and then in the city of L.A. where the Champs partied it up at Nightingale Plaza, a popular club.
According to TMZ.com, the total bill was around $300,000 and recently TMZ has seen and confirmed the itemized receipt.. HERE WE GO..
60 bottles of Moet
48 bottles of Dom Perignon
43 bottles of Ace of Spades
17 bottles of Jack Daniels
12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet
11 bottles of Jameson
5 bottles of Veuve
And they were still thirtsy! Also on the receipt, according to TMZ, a bottle of Cristal, bottles of Don Julio and Belvedere vodka!
All of those beverages added up to around $300,000. The Boston Red Sox left a tip so big it would take years on my salary to even begin to come close to the amount.
The tip that the Champs left was a whopping $195,000!! That would make the total payout almost $500,000 for a few hours of celebrating.