You Won’t Believe The Tip Red Sox Players Left After Wild Party

The Boston Red Sox are living their best life after an amazing season and another World Series Championship title as the beat the LA Dodgers in 5 games.

The celebrating started on the field at Dodger Stadium, continued in the locker room, and then in the city of L.A. where the Champs partied it up at Nightingale Plaza, a popular club.

According to TMZ.com, the total bill was around $300,000 and recently TMZ has seen and confirmed the itemized receipt.. HERE WE GO..

60 bottles of Moet

48 bottles of Dom Perignon

43 bottles of Ace of Spades

17 bottles of Jack Daniels

12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet

11 bottles of Jameson

5 bottles of Veuve

And they were still thirtsy! Also on the receipt, according to TMZ, a bottle of Cristal, bottles of Don Julio and Belvedere vodka!

All of those beverages added up to around $300,000. The Boston Red Sox left a tip so big it would take years on my salary to even begin to come close to the amount.