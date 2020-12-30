Zdeno Chara Signs With Washington Capitals

The longtime captain of the Boston Bruins, Zdeno Chara, has left the organization after 14 years.

Chara is joining the Caps on a 1-year/$795k deal.

Chara played in 1023 regular season games with the Bruins after joining the team prior to the 2006-07 season. He featured in an additional 150 Stanley Cup playoff games with the B's and was instrumental in helping Boston hoist the cup in 2011.

The 6'8" defenseman took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to share his thanks for Bruins fans.

The Bruins will see plenty of their former captain in the upcoming 2021 NHL season, as Boston and Washington are both part of the realigned "East" division, which also features Buffalo, New Jersey, N.Y. Rangers, N.Y. Islanders, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

It's worth noting that the player deserving of a rowdy Garden ovation saw his Bruins career come to an end in an empty Scotiabank Arena in August.

Chara's first game back in Boston is scheduled for Mar. 3, with the Caps also coming to town on Mar. 5, Apr. 18 and Apr. 20. It remains to be seen whether fans will be allowed to attend those games.