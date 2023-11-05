2023 KVAC Volleyball All-Conference and All-Academic Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 Volleyball All-Conference and All-Academic Teams on Sunday night, November 5th. Congratulations to all!
1st Team All-Conference
- Kyra Cummings - Messalonskee
- Ava Downs - Hampden Academy
- Elise McDonald - Messalonskee
- Yana Montell - Gardiner
- Elizabeth Putnam - Brunswick
- Gabrielle Roberts - Brewer
- Hannah Snowdeal - Brewer
Player of the Year - Elise McDonald - Messalonskee
Coach of the Year - Dan Juilli - Messalonskee
2nd Team All-Conference
- Kaitlyn Burbank - Messalonskee
- Jayden Hood - Nokomis
- Addison Lebel - Cony
- Kristina Parker - Messalonskee
- Kaitlyn Shannon - Lewiston
- Cecilia Slocum - Brunswick
- Piper Tracy - Hampden Academy
All-Academic Team
- Brunswick - Elizabeth Putnam, Lea Sharon, Cecilia Slocum, Abrielle St. Pierre
- Camden Hills - Jena Scott
- Cony - Sequora Kelley
- Gardiner - Lily Belanger, Megan Carver, Nevaeh Frith, Yana Montell
- Hampden Academy - Ava Downs, Emma Lowell, Elena Reynolds, Sophie Schall
- Lewiston - Nadifo Heban, Aubrey Peer, Kaitlyn Shannon, Mikaella Torres
- Messalonskee - Kaitlyn Burbank, Keira Goldsmith, Elise McDonald, Lily Mitchell, Alexandria Weeman
- Mt. Ararat - Natalie Curtis
- Nokomis - Emma Hodgdon, Emily Strout
