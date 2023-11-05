2023 KVAC Volleyball All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 Volleyball All-Conference and All-Academic Teams on Sunday night, November 5th. Congratulations to all!

1st Team All-Conference

Kyra Cummings - Messalonskee

Ava Downs - Hampden Academy

Elise McDonald - Messalonskee

Yana Montell - Gardiner

Elizabeth Putnam - Brunswick

Gabrielle Roberts - Brewer

Hannah Snowdeal - Brewer

Player of the Year - Elise McDonald - Messalonskee

Coach of the Year - Dan Juilli - Messalonskee

2nd Team All-Conference

Kaitlyn Burbank - Messalonskee

Jayden Hood - Nokomis

Addison Lebel - Cony

Kristina Parker - Messalonskee

Kaitlyn Shannon - Lewiston

Cecilia Slocum - Brunswick

Piper Tracy - Hampden Academy

All-Academic Team

Brunswick - Elizabeth Putnam, Lea Sharon, Cecilia Slocum, Abrielle St. Pierre

Camden Hills - Jena Scott

Cony - Sequora Kelley

Gardiner - Lily Belanger, Megan Carver, Nevaeh Frith, Yana Montell

Hampden Academy - Ava Downs, Emma Lowell, Elena Reynolds, Sophie Schall

Lewiston - Nadifo Heban, Aubrey Peer, Kaitlyn Shannon, Mikaella Torres

Messalonskee - Kaitlyn Burbank, Keira Goldsmith, Elise McDonald, Lily Mitchell, Alexandria Weeman

Mt. Ararat - Natalie Curtis

Nokomis - Emma Hodgdon, Emily Strout