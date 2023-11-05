2023 KVAC Volleyball All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

2023 KVAC Volleyball All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their 2023 Volleyball All-Conference and All-Academic Teams on Sunday night, November 5th. Congratulations to all!

1st Team All-Conference

  • Kyra Cummings - Messalonskee
  • Ava Downs - Hampden Academy
  • Elise McDonald - Messalonskee
  • Yana Montell - Gardiner
  • Elizabeth Putnam - Brunswick
  • Gabrielle Roberts - Brewer
  • Hannah Snowdeal - Brewer

Player of the Year - Elise McDonald - Messalonskee

Coach of the Year - Dan Juilli - Messalonskee

2nd Team All-Conference

  • Kaitlyn Burbank - Messalonskee
  • Jayden Hood - Nokomis
  • Addison Lebel - Cony
  • Kristina Parker - Messalonskee
  • Kaitlyn Shannon - Lewiston
  • Cecilia Slocum - Brunswick
  • Piper Tracy - Hampden Academy

All-Academic Team

  • Brunswick - Elizabeth Putnam, Lea Sharon, Cecilia Slocum, Abrielle St. Pierre
  • Camden Hills - Jena Scott
  • Cony - Sequora Kelley
  • Gardiner - Lily Belanger, Megan Carver, Nevaeh Frith, Yana Montell
  • Hampden Academy - Ava Downs, Emma Lowell, Elena Reynolds, Sophie Schall
  • Lewiston - Nadifo Heban, Aubrey Peer, Kaitlyn Shannon, Mikaella Torres
  • Messalonskee - Kaitlyn Burbank, Keira Goldsmith, Elise McDonald, Lily Mitchell, Alexandria Weeman
  • Mt. Ararat - Natalie Curtis
  • Nokomis - Emma Hodgdon, Emily Strout
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Volleyball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket