Volleyball Heal Points and Playoff Pairings

Volleyball Heal Points and Playoff Pairings

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the final Maine High School Volleyball  Heal Point Standings and playoff pairings.

Congratulations to all on a great regular season and best of luck in the playoffs!

CLASS A

  1. Gorham 12-2
  2. Biddeford  12-2
  3. Scarborough 11-3
  4. Deering 11-3
  5. Sanford 9-5
  6. Bonny Eagle 9-5
  7. Portlant 9-5
  8. Cheverus 8-6
  9. Brunswick 9-5
  10. Thornton Academy 6-8
  11. Hampden Academy 7-7
  12. South Portland 3-11
  13. Lewiston 5-9
  14. Windham 4-10

The Top 12 Teams make the playoffs. Quarterfinal Playoff seedings are

  • #1 Gorham  - Bye
  • #2 Biddeford - Bye
  • #3 Scarborough - Bye
  • #4 Deering - Bye
  • #5 Sanford vs. #12 South Portland
  • #6 Bonny Eagle vs. #11 Hampden Academy
  • #7 Portland vs. #10 Thornton Academy
  • #8 Cheverus vs. #9 Brunswick

Class B

  1. Washington Academy 14-0
  2. Yarmouth 11-3
  3. Messalonskee 14-0
  4. Greely 10-4
  5. Kennebunk 11-3
  6. Gardiner 9-5
  7. Falmouth 9-5
  8. Cape Elizabeth  8-6
  9. York 7-7
  10. Lake Region 7-7
  11. Ellsworth 6-8
  12. Westbrook 8-6
  13. MDI 5-9
  14. Gray- New Gloucester 8-6
  15. Brewer 4-10
  16. Nokomis 2-12
  17. Cony 3-11
  18. Wells 2-12
  19. Marshwood 4-10

The Top 13 teams qualify for the playoffs. Quarterfinal Playoffs seedings are

  • #1 Washington Academy - Bye
  • #2 Yarmouth - Bye
  • #3 Messalonskee - Bye
  • #4 Greely vs. #13 MDI
  • #5 Kennebunk vs. #12 Westbrook
  • #6 Gardiner vs. #11 Ellsworth
  • #7 Falmouth vs. #10 Lake Region
  • #8 Cape Elizabeth vs. #9 York

Class C

  1. Narraguagus 13-1
  2. Calais 11-3
  3. GSA 10-4
  4. Machias 7-7
  5. Jonesport-Beals 7-7
  6. Sumner 7-7
  7. Maranacook 7-7
  8. Bucksport 5-9
  9. Woodland 3-11
  10. North Yarmouth Academy 1-13
  11. Lee Academy 0-14

8 teams qualify for the playoffs. No one has a bye. Here are the quarterfinal pairings

  • #1 Narraguagus vs. #8 Bucksport
  • #2 Calais vs. #7 Maranacook
  • #3 GSA vs. #6 Sumner
  • #4 Machias vs. #5 Jonesport-Beals

Best of luck to all

Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Volleyball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket