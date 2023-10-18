Volleyball Heal Points and Playoff Pairings
Here are the final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings and playoff pairings.
Congratulations to all on a great regular season and best of luck in the playoffs!
CLASS A
- Gorham 12-2
- Biddeford 12-2
- Scarborough 11-3
- Deering 11-3
- Sanford 9-5
- Bonny Eagle 9-5
- Portlant 9-5
- Cheverus 8-6
- Brunswick 9-5
- Thornton Academy 6-8
- Hampden Academy 7-7
- South Portland 3-11
- Lewiston 5-9
- Windham 4-10
The Top 12 Teams make the playoffs. Quarterfinal Playoff seedings are
- #1 Gorham - Bye
- #2 Biddeford - Bye
- #3 Scarborough - Bye
- #4 Deering - Bye
- #5 Sanford vs. #12 South Portland
- #6 Bonny Eagle vs. #11 Hampden Academy
- #7 Portland vs. #10 Thornton Academy
- #8 Cheverus vs. #9 Brunswick
Class B
- Washington Academy 14-0
- Yarmouth 11-3
- Messalonskee 14-0
- Greely 10-4
- Kennebunk 11-3
- Gardiner 9-5
- Falmouth 9-5
- Cape Elizabeth 8-6
- York 7-7
- Lake Region 7-7
- Ellsworth 6-8
- Westbrook 8-6
- MDI 5-9
- Gray- New Gloucester 8-6
- Brewer 4-10
- Nokomis 2-12
- Cony 3-11
- Wells 2-12
- Marshwood 4-10
The Top 13 teams qualify for the playoffs. Quarterfinal Playoffs seedings are
- #1 Washington Academy - Bye
- #2 Yarmouth - Bye
- #3 Messalonskee - Bye
- #4 Greely vs. #13 MDI
- #5 Kennebunk vs. #12 Westbrook
- #6 Gardiner vs. #11 Ellsworth
- #7 Falmouth vs. #10 Lake Region
- #8 Cape Elizabeth vs. #9 York
Class C
- Narraguagus 13-1
- Calais 11-3
- GSA 10-4
- Machias 7-7
- Jonesport-Beals 7-7
- Sumner 7-7
- Maranacook 7-7
- Bucksport 5-9
- Woodland 3-11
- North Yarmouth Academy 1-13
- Lee Academy 0-14
8 teams qualify for the playoffs. No one has a bye. Here are the quarterfinal pairings
- #1 Narraguagus vs. #8 Bucksport
- #2 Calais vs. #7 Maranacook
- #3 GSA vs. #6 Sumner
- #4 Machias vs. #5 Jonesport-Beals
Best of luck to all
