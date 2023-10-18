Volleyball Heal Points and Playoff Pairings

Here are the final Maine High School Volleyball Heal Point Standings and playoff pairings.

Congratulations to all on a great regular season and best of luck in the playoffs!

CLASS A

Gorham 12-2 Biddeford 12-2 Scarborough 11-3 Deering 11-3 Sanford 9-5 Bonny Eagle 9-5 Portlant 9-5 Cheverus 8-6 Brunswick 9-5 Thornton Academy 6-8 Hampden Academy 7-7 South Portland 3-11 Lewiston 5-9 Windham 4-10

The Top 12 Teams make the playoffs. Quarterfinal Playoff seedings are

#1 Gorham - Bye

#2 Biddeford - Bye

#3 Scarborough - Bye

#4 Deering - Bye

#5 Sanford vs. #12 South Portland

#6 Bonny Eagle vs. #11 Hampden Academy

#7 Portland vs. #10 Thornton Academy

#8 Cheverus vs. #9 Brunswick

Class B

Washington Academy 14-0 Yarmouth 11-3 Messalonskee 14-0 Greely 10-4 Kennebunk 11-3 Gardiner 9-5 Falmouth 9-5 Cape Elizabeth 8-6 York 7-7 Lake Region 7-7 Ellsworth 6-8 Westbrook 8-6 MDI 5-9 Gray- New Gloucester 8-6 Brewer 4-10 Nokomis 2-12 Cony 3-11 Wells 2-12 Marshwood 4-10

The Top 13 teams qualify for the playoffs. Quarterfinal Playoffs seedings are

#1 Washington Academy - Bye

#2 Yarmouth - Bye

#3 Messalonskee - Bye

#4 Greely vs. #13 MDI

#5 Kennebunk vs. #12 Westbrook

#6 Gardiner vs. #11 Ellsworth

#7 Falmouth vs. #10 Lake Region

#8 Cape Elizabeth vs. #9 York

Class C

Narraguagus 13-1 Calais 11-3 GSA 10-4 Machias 7-7 Jonesport-Beals 7-7 Sumner 7-7 Maranacook 7-7 Bucksport 5-9 Woodland 3-11 North Yarmouth Academy 1-13 Lee Academy 0-14

8 teams qualify for the playoffs. No one has a bye. Here are the quarterfinal pairings

#1 Narraguagus vs. #8 Bucksport

#2 Calais vs. #7 Maranacook

#3 GSA vs. #6 Sumner

#4 Machias vs. #5 Jonesport-Beals

Best of luck to all