South Prevails in Class A and Class B Volleyball State Finals

The Gold Volleyballs were awarded on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31st to Class A Gorham and Class B Yarmouth in the State Volleyball Finals.

#1 Gorham beat #3 Scarborough 3-1. The individual set scores were 25-17, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-21.

The Gorham team was coached by Emma Tirrell. Members include

Emily Fluet

Natalie Smith

Meryk Lewellen

Vanessa Walker

Lillian Adreasen

Addyson Simcock

Caroline Morrell

Lydia Fluet

Amber Bretton

Grace Desmond

Sophia DiPhilippo

Andi Cloutier

Addison Canty

Lauren Dunbar

Summer Gammon

Liana Edwards

Abigail Buckelew

#2 Yarmouth upset #1 Washington Academy 3-1. The individual set scores were 31-29, 21-25, 26-24 and 25-19. The win was Yarmouth's 5th consecutive Gold Ball. Washington Academy won Class C last year and moved up to Class B in the reclassification.

Yarmouth was coached by Erin Quirk. Team members include

Avery Mitchell

Catherine Rich

Anna Tati Pambou

Norah Lushman

Emily Mantle

Annie Vinnakota

Ella Cameron

Imogen Wiebus

Alyssa Rousseau

Laila Brewer

Anna Dickinson

Esther Bolese

Katherine Belesca

Lillian Burrows

Madison Beaudoin

Drea Rideout

Fionna Moran

Grace Keaney