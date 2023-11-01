South Prevails in Class A and Class B Volleyball State Finals

South Prevails in Class A and Class B Volleyball State Finals

Photo Chris Popper

The Gold Volleyballs were awarded on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31st to Class A Gorham and Class B Yarmouth in the State Volleyball Finals.

#1 Gorham beat #3 Scarborough 3-1. The individual set scores were 25-17, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-21.

The Gorham team was coached by Emma Tirrell. Members include

  • Emily Fluet
  • Natalie Smith
  • Meryk Lewellen
  • Vanessa Walker
  • Lillian Adreasen
  • Addyson Simcock
  • Caroline Morrell
  • Lydia Fluet
  • Amber Bretton
  • Grace Desmond
  • Sophia DiPhilippo
  • Andi Cloutier
  • Addison Canty
  • Lauren Dunbar
  • Summer Gammon
  • Liana Edwards
  • Abigail Buckelew

#2 Yarmouth upset #1 Washington Academy 3-1. The individual set scores were 31-29, 21-25, 26-24 and 25-19. The win was Yarmouth's 5th consecutive Gold Ball. Washington Academy won Class C last year and moved up to Class B in the reclassification.

Yarmouth was coached by Erin Quirk. Team members include

  • Avery Mitchell
  • Catherine Rich
  • Anna Tati Pambou
  • Norah Lushman
  • Emily Mantle
  • Annie Vinnakota
  • Ella Cameron
  • Imogen Wiebus
  • Alyssa Rousseau
  • Laila Brewer
  • Anna Dickinson
  • Esther Bolese
  • Katherine Belesca
  • Lillian Burrows
  • Madison Beaudoin
  • Drea Rideout
  • Fionna Moran
  • Grace Keaney
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Sports, High School Volleyball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket