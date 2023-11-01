South Prevails in Class A and Class B Volleyball State Finals
The Gold Volleyballs were awarded on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31st to Class A Gorham and Class B Yarmouth in the State Volleyball Finals.
#1 Gorham beat #3 Scarborough 3-1. The individual set scores were 25-17, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-21.
The Gorham team was coached by Emma Tirrell. Members include
- Emily Fluet
- Natalie Smith
- Meryk Lewellen
- Vanessa Walker
- Lillian Adreasen
- Addyson Simcock
- Caroline Morrell
- Lydia Fluet
- Amber Bretton
- Grace Desmond
- Sophia DiPhilippo
- Andi Cloutier
- Addison Canty
- Lauren Dunbar
- Summer Gammon
- Liana Edwards
- Abigail Buckelew
#2 Yarmouth upset #1 Washington Academy 3-1. The individual set scores were 31-29, 21-25, 26-24 and 25-19. The win was Yarmouth's 5th consecutive Gold Ball. Washington Academy won Class C last year and moved up to Class B in the reclassification.
Yarmouth was coached by Erin Quirk. Team members include
- Avery Mitchell
- Catherine Rich
- Anna Tati Pambou
- Norah Lushman
- Emily Mantle
- Annie Vinnakota
- Ella Cameron
- Imogen Wiebus
- Alyssa Rousseau
- Laila Brewer
- Anna Dickinson
- Esther Bolese
- Katherine Belesca
- Lillian Burrows
- Madison Beaudoin
- Drea Rideout
- Fionna Moran
- Grace Keaney
