2024 Maine State High School Soccer Champions Crowned
The Maine High School Soccer Season concluded on Saturday, November 9th with the awarding of Gold Balls in the State High School Championship Games.
Class A
Girls
Bangor defeated Scarborough 3-1
This is the 1st time that the Bangor Rams have won the State Title since 2015. They were runner-ups last year to Scarborough. Scarborough won the State Title in 2022 and 2023.
Boys
Camden Hills defeated Scarborough 1-0
This is Camden Hill's 1st State Class A High School Championship. Camden Hills lost in the State Class B games in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Scarborough won the Gold Ball in 2012 and 2013. They lost in the State Title Game in 2022 to Brunswick.
Class B
Girls
Greely defeated Hermon 3-1
This is Greely's 1st State Title since 2015 when they beat Hermon 6-0. This was Hermon's 3rd time they played in the State Title Game since 2021. Ellsworth was the Northern Maine Champion last year.
Boys
Greely defeated John Bapst 3-0
This was Greely's first Gold Ball since they beat Camden Hills 1-0 in 2013. John Bapst has been the State runner-up for the last 3 years, 2022-24.
Class C
Girls
North Yarmouth Academy defeated Fort Kent 4-0
This was North Yarmouth Academy's 1st Gold Ball since they won it 5 years in-a-row 2003-2007. Fort Kent has now been the State runner-up the last 2 years. They won the Gold Ball in 2018.
Boys
Hall-Dale defeated Washington Academy 1-0
This was Hall-Dales 1st appearance in the Class C Title Game since 2012 and 1st State Championship. Washington Academy won the State Gold Ball back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.
Class D
Penobscot Valley defeated Buckfield 2-0
Penobscot Valley has appeared in the State Title Game for the last 3 years, 2022-24 and the Howlers are now back-to-back champions after winning the Gold Ball in 2023. Buckfield last played in the State Title Game back in 1989 when they lost to Ashland 2-1
Boys
Richmond defeated Fort Fairfield 3-2
Richmond had last played in the State Title Game back in 2017 when they lost to Bangor Christian1-0. This was For Fairfield's 1st appearance in the State Championship Game since 2015 when they had beaten Buckfield 1-0
8-Person
Girls
Madison defeated Dexter 2-1
This was just the 2nd year that the 8-Person Gold Ball was awarded. Madison has now won back-to-back Gold Balls after defeated Penquis Valley 3-1 in 2023.
Boys
Greenville defeated Piscataquis 3-0
This is Greenville's 1st 8-Person Gold Ball in Soccer. Greenville lost the Class D Championship Games in 2011, 2012 and 2016.
