2026 EMITL – PVC Track and Field Indoor Championship
The 2026 Eastern Maine Indoor Track League/Penobscot Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship Meet was held at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine on Saturday, February 7th.
Congratulations to everyone who achieved personal records and broke school records!
Here are the Team Results.
Girls Large School
- Bangor - 116
- Hampden Academy - 108
- Old Town - 47
- MDI - 42
- Hermon - 35
- John Bapst - 34
- Brewer - 29
- Ellsworth - 18
- Presque Isle - 5
Girls Small School
- GSA - 98
- Orono - 76
- Central - 75
- Bucksport - 73
- Piscataquis - 42
- Bangor Christian - 39
- Foxcroft Academy - 11
- Sumner/Narraguagus -8
- Penobscot Valley - 4
- Penquis Valley - 1
Boys Large School
- Hampden Academy - 117.50
- Bangor - 105.50
- Old Town - 62
- John Bapst - 55
- MDI - 28
- Brewer - 25
- Hermon - 23
- Presque Isle - 25
- Ellsworth - 2
Boys Small School
- Orono - 80
- Bucksport - 76
- Sumner/Narraguagus -70
- GSA - 61
- Central - 56
- Bangor Christian - 38
- Foxcroft Academy - 23
- Piscataquis - 14
- Penquis Valley 12
To see all the individual results click HERE