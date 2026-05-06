Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, May 5th

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Bangor 15 Skowhegan 4

Bonny Eagle 7 Kennebunk 5

Buckfield 15 Greenville 1

Calais 4 Machias 1

Ellsworth 7 Old Town 6

Falmouth 8 Deering 3

Fort Fairfield 12 Southern Aroostook 0

Gorham 8 Cheverus 0

Katahdin 18 Ashland 0

Lawrence 4 Oceanside 0

Leavitt 7 Edward Little 5

Lee Academy 13 Shead 3

Madison 13 Mountain Valley 1

Massabesic 2 Noble 1

Medomak Valley 12 Lincoln Academy 11

MDI 10 John Bapst 0

Narraguagus 19 Woodland 4

Sanford 3 Thornton Academy 0

Scarborough 4 Marshwood 2

South Portland 13 Biddeford 1

Spruce Mountain 3 Boothbay 0

Sumner 15 Jonesport-Beals 5

Waterville 14 Winslow 4

Westbrook 5 Portland 2

Wisdom 12 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 4

Softball

Buckfield 16 Greenville 0

Ellsworth 7 Old Town 2

Fort Fairfield 10 Southern Aroostook 9

Gardiner 11 Cony 5

Katahdin 10 Ashland 4

Lawrence 15 Oceanside 0

Leavitt 7 Edward Little 4

Lee Academy 21 Shead 1

Lee Academy 15 Shead 1

Lisbon 16 Spruce Mountain 1

Machias 20 Calais 7

Medomak Valley 8 Lincoln Academy 0

MDI 9 John Bapst 2

Mountain Valley 8 Madison 1

Narraguagus 9 Woodland 5

Nokomis 11 Belfast 0

Skowhegan 2 Bangor 1

Sumner 15 Jonesport-Beals 0

Temple Academy 24 Rangeley Lakes 17

Winslow 16 Waterville 8

Wisdom 16 Washburn/Easton 5

Girls Tennis

Caribou 5 Madawaska 0

John Bapst 3 Brewer 2

Lincoln Academy 5 Erskine Academy 0

Madison 3 Winthrop 2

MCI 4 Belfast 1

Marshwood 4 Deering 1

Morse 3 Boothbay 2

Mount Blue 4 Oxford Hills 1

Orono 3 GSA 2

Portland 5 Westbrook 0

Washington Academy 4 Dexter 1

Boys Tennis

Boothbay 4 Morse 1

Brunswick 5 Skowhegan 0

Caribou 5 Madawaska 0

Hall-Dale 2 Spruce Mountain 2

Hampden Academy 3 Lewiston 2

John Bapst 4 Brewer 1

MCI 5 Madison 0

Orono 5 GSA 0

Washington Academy 4 Dexter 1

Girls Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 6 Gorham 1

Camden Hills 11 Mount Blue 4

Deering 8 Biddeford 7

Erskine Academy 8 Nokomis/MCI 3

Freeport 11 York 6

Fryburg Academy 9 Morse 8

Leavitt 11 Lawrence 9

Messalonskee 10 Lewiston/Oak Hill 0

Mount Ararat 13 Edward Little 1

North Yarmouth Academy 15 Gardiner/Hall-Dale 7

Scarborough 15 Brunswick 9

South Portland 10 Sanford 7

Thornton Academy 15 Massabesic 4

Traip Academy 13 Noble 4

Windham 14 Falmouth 5

Boys Lacrosse

Brunswick 16 Messalonskee 11

Deering 16 Massabesic 6

Edward Little 8 Cony 5

Falmouth 18 Noble 5

Fryeburg Academy 10 Wells 5

Marshwood 22 Traip Academy 6

Get our free mobile app