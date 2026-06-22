Watch the 2026 Ticket Awards Live Stream

Watch the 2026 Ticket Awards Live Stream

Mark Paulette

Celebrate the best in local sports at this year's Ticket Awards.

The 2026 Ticket Awards will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at Hero's Sports Grill in Bangor. You can watch the ceremonies live below.

Thanks to everyone for a great year in sports from 92.9 The Ticket.

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Bangor for high school graduates

Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Bangor using annual compensation data from the BLS.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Categories: Articles, Exclusive Videos, Ticket TV, Videos

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