The Hammond Lumber Riverdogs remained undefeated, beating Roderick-Crosby Post 28 9-0 on Monday, July 6th, in Farmington.

Andrew McKenney picked up the win for the Riverdogs, pitching a 1-hitter. He struck out 9 and walked 5.

Rogan Lord was 3-4 to lead the Riverdogs at the plate. Andrew Cote was 2-3 with a run batted in. Wyatt Allen, Noah Kain and Bodie Bishop each had a double. Owen Russell singled.

Cote, McKenney and Bishop each had a stolen base.

Parker Smith had the lone hit for the Flyers.

Aiden Wilkins started on the mound and went 4.2 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 4. Trevor Crosby pitched 1.1 hitless innings, walking and striking out 2. Jayden Horton pitched the 7th inning and allowed 3 hits and 6 runs, 1 of which was earned. He walked 2 and struck out 1.

The Riverdogs are now 10-0 . They host Lincoln Lumber at Bordick Park at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, July 7th at 7:30 p.m.

The Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers are 6-4. They will play at Capital Area-Shuman on Tuesday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m.