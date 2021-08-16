A Sweep Of The Orioles Changes The Vibe Especially With Sale Back

The Red Sox went from losing 10 of 12 to winning 4 of 5 including a 3 game Fenway Park sweep of Baltimore.

Gabrielle Starr was at two of those games including the return of starter Chris Sale and she let's us know what it was like.

There was a different energy in the stands and it was obvious.

How will this impact Boston from this point to the end of the season we discuss that and more with Gabrielle on The Morning Line and you can listen to it all again right here.