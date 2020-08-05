All The Headlines & Highlights On The Morning Line

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff get you caught up with all you need to know from around the world of sports for Wednesday August 5th, 2020

Our tour of sports goes from the NBA and how the Celtics did against Miami Tuesday night, and what one WNBA team did when they took the court in Florida.

We have details from the NHL, one team's season is over, and the Bruins play Wednesday is it a must win?

The Red Sox had 8 hits Tuesday in Tampa Bay, but none by their leadoff hitter, we have those details for you.

We also touch on a couple of other baseball stories and two returns to the diamond.

The Patriots made a decision regarding Mohamed Sanu, we let you know his status change.

We have PGA Tour and MLS Notes too along with the notes about a financial request by the CFL to the Canadian Government.

And the NCAA may make a decision regarding fall sports, what is on the table? We explain in our headlines and highlights as we help you get the day started the right way.