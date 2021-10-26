The fall sports season is back in 2021, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Max Clark, Bangor High School

The senior quarterback turned in an impressive performance in a win over Bonny Eagle. Clark went 17/32 passing for 253 yards and three passing touchdowns. Clark also rushed seven times for 22 yards and one touchdown in the game.

Parker Higgins, Lawrence High School

The junior had 287 yards rushing, six touchdowns, 353 all-purpose yards, nine tackles

and one forced fumble in a win over Messalonskeee.

Daniel McCarthy, Bangor High School

The senior won the Class A Northern Maine boys cross-country regionals with a time of 15:25.13.

Kyle McClellan, Orono High School

McClellan, a senior, won the Class B Northern Maine boys cross-country regionals with a time of 16:51.42.

Megan Randall, Bangor High School

The senior won the Class A Northern Maine girls cross-country regionals with a time of 18:48.17.

Amelia VanDongen, MDI High School

VanDongen, a freshman, won the Class B Northern Maine girls cross-country regionals with a time of 19:39.69.

Ruth White, Orono High School

White, a sophomore standout, won the Class C Northern Maine girls cross-country regionals with a time of 17:41.10.

