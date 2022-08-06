Bangor All-Stars No-Hit Vermont in Northeast Regionals Win 3-0 Saturday

The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars, Maine's representatives in the Northeast Regional Championship beat Brattleboro, Vermont 3-0 Saturday morning, to advance in the Winner's Bracket.

Jacoby Harvey and Caden Karam combined to no-hit the Vermont team. Harvey went 5.1 innings, striking out 14 batters while walking just 3. Karam came on in relief, getting the final 2 outs, striking out 2 and walking 2.

Bangor had 3 hits in the game. Daxton Gifford, Nate O'Donnell, Kaleb Johnson, Thomas Fournier and Patrick Guite each had a single for Bangor.

Gifford and Fournier each drove in a run.

Bangor will play Middleboro Massachusetts on Monday morning, August 8th at 9 a.m. The winner will advance to the title game on Thursday August 11th at 4 p.m.

Middleboro Massachusetts beat Concord, New Hampshire Saturday.

Brattleboro and Concord will battle in an elimination game on Sunday, August 7th at 3 p.m.

The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars won the Maine State Tournament on Saturday, July 30th and advanced to the New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut beginning on Saturday, August 6th.

The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include

Oliver Mattei

Thomas Fournier

Gavin Hughes

Jacoby Harvey

Carter Catell

Mason Bond

Daxton Gifford

Tyler Johnson

Nate O'Donnell

Kaleb Johnson

Caden Karam

Max Kenney

Patrick Guite

The team is manage by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.

Bangor beat Augusta 10-0 in the State title game on July 30th