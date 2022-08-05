Poll: What’s the best food you can find at the Bangor State Fair?

The Bangor State Fair is in town for its 173rd edition this week. In fact, the Bangor State Fair is one of the oldest annual fairs in the country tracing its roots back to September, 1849. Making it just eight years "younger" than the country's oldest continuous fair, The Great New York State Fair, which first started in Syracuse in 1841.

With the fair coming to town, it brings with it the many food vendors who will be setting up shop for the next few nights.

It's not quite the Texas State Fair with deep fried gourmet dishes your brain can barely comprehend, but you'll be able to find all the classics if you head over to Bass Park the next three nights.

Which fair food is your go-to?