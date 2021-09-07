The fall sports season is back in 2021, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by the last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Noah Carver (Chris Popper photo)

Noah Carver, Washington Academy Raiders

Carver, who is blind, ran the Ellsworth Invitational cross-country race tethered to his father. We were inspired both by the teamwork and determination.

Chris Caswell, Houlton Shiretowners

On the offensive side, Caswell racked up 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 74-6 victory over Ellsworth in varsity football. On defense, he had 7 tackles and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Colton Emerson (Judi Michalik with permission)

Colton Emerson, Bangor Rams

Emerson, a senior tight end, had four touchdown receptions from quarterback Max Clark in a 54-13 win over Brewer in varsity football on Sept. 3.

William Hileman (Chris Popper photo)

William Hileman, Bucksport Golden Bucks

Hileman, a sophomore for the Golden Bucks, cruised to a victory at the Ellsworth Invitational on Sept. 4, posting a time of 16:06, almost a full minute ahead of the second-place finisher.

Troy Hispley, Houlton Shiretowners

Hipsley had three punt returns for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 74-6 victory over Ellsworth in varsity football.

Joey Morrison (Judi Michalik with permission)

Joey Morrison, Bangor Rams

Morrison, another senior on the Bangor squad, carried the ball 15 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-13 win over Brewer on Sept. 3.

Nora White (Chris Popper photo)

Nora White, Orono Red Riots

White, a junior, placed second in the race behind her sister, Ruth, in the Ellsworth Invitational but we were impressed with her sportsmanship as she stayed at the finish line to cheer on the other runners until the final competitor finished some 18 minutes later.

Ruth White (Chris Popper photo)

Ruth White, Orono Red Riots

Ruth, a speedy sophomore, won the Ellsworth Invitational cross-country meet with an impressive time of 17:19. She will be one to watch.

