The MDI Cross Country Girls and Boys Teams won the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday afternoon, September 4th. It was the 1st time the event had been held since 2018 as it was cancelled last year due to COVID and in 2019 because of a hurricane.

3 observations from the day.

Orono's Nora White deserves the Sportsmanship Award. She finished 2nd in the event but was the only runner at the finish line cheering the last runners in the girls' race as they crossed the finish line, some 18 minutes after she finished the race. Washington Academy's Noah Carver deserves the Most Inspirational Award. Carver, who is blind, ran the race tethered to his father. It brought tears to my eyes as Noah's father, demonstrated his love for his son Ruth White from Orono is a rabbit, and is someone to watch this season!

The Girl's Team results were

MDI - 27 points Orono - 41 points John Bapst - 84 points Hermon - 92 points.

The Boy's Team results were

MDI - 60 points Orono - 77 points John Bapst - 93 points Hermon - 117 points GSA - 125 points Old Town - 162 points Bucksport - 171 points Ellsworth - 177 points Presque Isle - 220 points Foxcroft Academy - 248 points Dexter - 261 points.

