The fall sports season is back in 2021, and we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, are excited to support high school student-athletes all around eastern Maine. We'd like to recognize the following student-athletes for outstanding performances in the past week.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by last name) You may vote below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

You may watch many of these athletes compete on Ticket TV, which plans to broadcast 30 high school games this season.

Emily Carter, MDI Trojans

Carter, a senior at MDI High School shot an 85 at the PVC Qualifier in Presque Isle on Monday, September 27, and was named the PVC Female Golfer of the Year.

Aubrey Hanscom, John Bapst Crusaders

Hancom scored 5 goals in the Crusaders 6-3 victory over the Caribou Vikings on September 25.

Maddie Marino, Houlton Shiretowners

Marino had five goals in Houlton's 14-0 victory over Lee Academy on September 29.

Chris Popper

Daniel McCarthy, Bangor High School

McCarthy of Bangor High School placed first in the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions on Oct. 2, finishing with a time of 15:34 in some sloppy conditions. McCarthy led most of the race holding off second-place finisher Abbott Valentine of Hampden Academy by about 10 seconds.

Joey Morrison (Judi Michalik with permission)

Joey Morrison, Bangor High School Rams

Morrison had four rushing touchdowns in a victory over Deering on Oct. 1 at the newly renovated Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

Jayden Rhodes, Machias Bulldogs

Rhodes had five goals and four assists in a 9-0 victory of Jonesport-Beals.

Devon St. Louis, Bangor High School Rams

The Bangor Rams girls snapped the Camden Windjammers’ 71-game unbeaten streak on September 29th when senior striker Devon St. Louis headed in a Hannah Sherwood free kick with less than three minutes remaining to give Bangor a 1-0 win in Rockport.

Chris Popper

Ruth White, Orono High School Red Riots

The speedy sophomore turned in a meet- and course-record time of 17 minutes, 28.46 seconds. White, whose older sister Nora placed second, beat the course record set in 2017 by Julia Robitaille of Manchester, New Hampshire.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them