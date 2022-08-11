Bangor to Play Middleboro, Mass at 5 p.m. Thursday on ESPN
Go Bangor! The Bangor Little League All-Stars will play the team from Middleboro Massachusetts tonight, Thursday, August 11 at 5 p.m. in the finals of the New England Little League Regionals. A trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania awaits the winner and a spot in the Little League World Series. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Bangor All-Stars beat Middleboro, Massachusetts Monday morning, August 8, 10-4 to advance to the Title Game tonight.
Caden Karem threw 5.1 innings of 2-hit ball for Bangor. He allowed 2 runs, 1 earned while striking out 14 and walking just 1. Gavin Hughes closed out the game, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 1 in two-thirds of an inning.
Bangor scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 2 runs in the 2nd inning, 1 run in the 3rd inning, and 2 runs in the 4th inning. They put the game away with 4 runs in the 5th inning.
Bangor had 8 hits in the game. Jacoby Harvey was 2-2, driving in 3 runs and walking twice. Tyler Johnson was 2-3, scoring twice. Caden Karem helped himself at the plate with a double, driving in a run. Patrick Guite, Mason Bond and Kaleb Johnson each singled.
Middleboro Massachusetts beat Concord New Hampshire 11-0 in 5 innings on Wednesday, August 10th to advance to the Championship Game.
The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars, Maine's representatives in the Northeast Regional Championship beat Brattleboro, Vermont 3-0 Saturday morning, to advance in the Winner's Bracket.
Jacoby Harvey and Caden Karam combined to no-hit the Vermont team. Harvey went 5.1 innings, striking out 14 batters while walking just 3. Karam came on in relief, getting the final 2 outs, striking out 2, and walking 2.
Bangor had 3 hits in the game. Daxton Gifford, Nate O'Donnell, Kaleb Johnson, Thomas Fournier, and Patrick Guite each had a single for Bangor.
Gifford and Fournier each drove in a run.
The Bangor 11-12 All-Stars won the Maine State Tournament on Saturday, July 30, and advanced to the New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut beginning on Saturday, August 6.
The Bangor All-Stars are a combined team of Bangor East and Bangor West. Team members include
- Oliver Mattei
- Thomas Fournier
- Gavin Hughes
- Jacoby Harvey
- Carter Catell
- Mason Bond
- Daxton Gifford
- Tyler Johnson
- Nate O'Donnell
- Kaleb Johnson
- Caden Karam
- Max Kenney
- Patrick Guite
The team is managed by Jason Harvey with assistant coaches Danny Hughes and Casey Catell.
Bangor beat Augusta 10-0 in the state title game on July 30.