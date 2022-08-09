Bangor High School’s Landon Clark Transferring to St. Paul’s Prep School in New Hampshire

Bangor High School's Boy's Basketball Team will be looking for a big man in the middle this coming winter, with the announcement that Landon Clark will be transferring to St. Paul's Prep School in Concord New Hampshire.

Clark who was a sophomore last year, is reclassifying as a member of the sophomore class at St. Paul's.

He is a member of the Maine United Travel Basketball Team, and has been offered a scholarship by Coach Markwood at the University of Maine.

According to bthoops.com Clark averaged 21.8 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Rams last winter.

Clark was also the starting wide receiver for the Bangor Football Team

