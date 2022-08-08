Sources – Former Black Bear Andre Miller Suffers Broken Wrist in Giant’s Camp

Multiple sources are reporting that former Black Bear and Old Town High School graduate Andre Miller has broken his wrist in training camp.

Dave Peck, the host on The Morning Roast on 92.9 The Ticket and the Sport's Director from Fox Bangor and ABC 7 tweeted.

Miller was signed as a rookie free agent by the Giants on May 12, 2022. He scored a touchdown in the Blue-White Scrimmage on Friday, August 5th.