TICKET TV: John Bapst Crusaders Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity soccer on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MON 10/07/24 6 PM FOOTBALL WINSLOW AT JOHN BAPST
TUES 10/08/24 6 PM SOCCER–B BREWER AT HAMPDEN
THURS 10/10/24 6 PM SOCCER–G JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
FRI 10/11/24 6 PM FOOTBALL HERMON AT BREWER
SAT 10/12/24 6 PM SOCCER-B SKOWHEGAN AT BANGOR
*subject to change
