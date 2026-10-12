TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

TICKET TV: Old Town Coyotes Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

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The Old Town Coyotes visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity soccer on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.

The game will begin below at 4 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Ticket TV

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 2:00PM, SOCCER - G, OLD TOWN AT HERMON
MONDAY, 10/12/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, OLD TOWN AT HERMON
TUESDAY, 10/13/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - B, SKOWHEGAN AT BANGOR
THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 4:00PM, SOCCER - B, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
THURSDAY, 10/15/2026, 6:00PM, SOCCER - G, FOXCROFT AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY, 10/16/2026, 7:00PM, FOOTBALL, EDWARD LITTLE AT BANGOR

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Filed Under: Hermon Hawks, Old Town Coyotes
Categories: Articles, Boys Soccer, Exclusive Videos, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

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