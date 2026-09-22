TICKET TV: John Bapst Crusaders Visit Hermon Hawks in Varsity Girls’ Soccer
The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Hermon Hawks in varsity girls' soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026.
The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUESDAY, 9/22/2026, 4 PM, SOCCER - B, JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
TUESDAY, 9/22/2026, 6 PM, SOCCER - G, JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
WEDNESDAY, 9/23/2026, 6 PM, SOCCER - B, GEORGE STEVENS AT ORONO
THURSDAY, 9/24/2026, 6 PM, FOOTBALL, OLD ORCHARD BEACH AT OLD TOWN
FRIDAY, 9/25/2026, 7 PM, FOOTBALL, MEDOMAK AT HERMON
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening