TICKET TV: John Bapst Crusaders Visit Old Town Coyotes in Boys’ Soccer
The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity soccer on Thursday, August 31.
The Ticket TV broadcast of the game will begin below at 6 p.m. from Victory Field in Old Town.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
