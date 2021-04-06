Baylor Wins The Title & So Does Louise

The Morning Line's "Your Four" Contest to pick the school to cut down the nets in the men's basketball national title game was resolved Monday night as Baylor won their first championship with an 86-70 win against previously unbeaten Gonzaga.

That gave Louise from Blue Hill the victory in our contest and our grand prize package of $25 gift card to Firehouse Subs, $25 gift card to Uno's Pizzaria, $20 to Traditions Golf Course in Holden and an interior vehicle detail at Deane's Car Care.

John from Levant had Gonzaga and he takes our runner-up prize of a $50 gift card to Mason's in Brewer.

Ryan from Bangor and Josh from Hancock each had one of their selections reach the Final Four but lose in the national semifinals and they will receive a $20 gift card to Firehouse subs as their prize.

As we were recapping the contest, we were joined by our contest winner.