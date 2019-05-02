Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival Returning To Bangor Waterfront

Beats & Eats On The Bangor Waterfront

Returning to the Bangor Waterfront in May, Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival.

Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival is back. Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Bangor Waterfront will be packed with local and visiting food trucks serving up great food. In addition there will be ice cold beer and wine, lawn games, and live music all day from singer-songwriter Stesha Cano and the Dave Keller Band.

Tickets are $5 for the first 1,000 tickets sold, then go up to $10. Tickets are available online or at Damon's Beverage in Penobscot Plaza in Downtown Bangor. Be sure to bring plenty of cash or a card for the food and beverages sold inside the event.

Featuring food trucks:

Swamp Yankee BBQ

C & D Lemonade

Stone Fox Farm Creamery

Dip-em Donuts

Wicked Maine Pops

Pompeii Pizza

MELT

RockBox Food Co.

Wing Dingahs

Smokin' Phil's Belly Bustin' BBQ

All the details: