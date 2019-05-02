Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival Returning To Bangor Waterfront
Beats & Eats On The Bangor Waterfront
Returning to the Bangor Waterfront in May, Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival.
Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival is back. Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Bangor Waterfront will be packed with local and visiting food trucks serving up great food. In addition there will be ice cold beer and wine, lawn games, and live music all day from singer-songwriter Stesha Cano and the Dave Keller Band.
Tickets are $5 for the first 1,000 tickets sold, then go up to $10. Tickets are available online or at Damon's Beverage in Penobscot Plaza in Downtown Bangor. Be sure to bring plenty of cash or a card for the food and beverages sold inside the event.
Featuring food trucks:
Swamp Yankee BBQ
C & D Lemonade
Stone Fox Farm Creamery
Dip-em Donuts
Wicked Maine Pops
Pompeii Pizza
MELT
RockBox Food Co.
Wing Dingahs
Smokin' Phil's Belly Bustin' BBQ
All the details:
- RAIN OR SHINE EVENT - no refunds
- All ages allowed
- Must be 21 to purchase or consume alcohol - bring your ID
- At the door ticket purchases are cash only
- Alcohol sales are cash only
- Please bring your ticket with you to the event
- Please no pets, with the exception of licensed service animals
- No outside food or beverages allowed
- Your ticket is non-refundable
- You are allowed to bring in small lawn chairs or blankets
- You are not allowed to bring backpacks, large bags, carriers, coolers or weapons
- Free admission for kids under 2 years old