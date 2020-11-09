Professional Soccer is Finally Coming to Portland, Maine

Portland has been Maine's hub for professional sports for quite some time. We've got baseball covered with the beloved Portland Sea Dogs. Hockey, with the Maine Mariners. Basketball, with the Maine Red Claws. But one sport has been missing. That sport is soccer.

There have been talks about adding a United Soccer League to Maine for quite some time but in 2020 there has been an extra hard push.

The league would be classified as USL League One which, according to the Portland Press Herald back in September, "is the third tier of North American professional soccer, below MLS and the USL Championship." The Portland Press Herald continues stating that they hope the team will be able to start by 2022 or 2023.

While there currently isn't a lot of talk about the details of the new team, HMDC Design dropped the logo today on Instagram with the caption, "It’s official: professional soccer is coming to Maine, I’ve been busting my ass on it for almost a year now, and that’s pretty much all I’m allowed to say about it right now. Get stoked."

Stoked, indeed!

