Big Start, Bad Finish For Sox [VIDEO]

After all the opening day hoopla at Fenway Park, at the end of day it's another frustrating loss, 7-5, sending the team to a 3-9 record. So much for home cookin'.

First an foremost, Chris Sale is struggling like he's never struggled before. Pulled after four innings, giving up five runs and seven hits. His record is 0-3 and his ERA is 9.00.

The Red Sox threw wild pitches, there were passed balls, they allowed three stolen bases including a Blue Jays steal of home.

An early 2-0 Sox lead evaporated and once they got behind they never caught the Jays.

Mitch Moreland and Mookie Betts hit home runs but as a team the Sox were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Toronto got multiple hit days from four different players.