Maine Field Hockey Coach Babineau Interview – July 24

The Maine Field Hockey Team will begin practice on August 8th. UMaine Head Coach Josette Babineau joined 92.9 The Ticket's Chris Popper to talk a little about the incoming 8 players, the style of play she hopes to have the team play this year, why they water the turf at the end of each quarter and a little advice to Maine High School players who might want to play at the Division 1 level.

Check out the interview

Joining the team are

Emily Chisholm - Burlington, Ontario

Connie Davies- Newport, Wales

Floor Dijkhuizen - Amersterdam, Netherlands

Maeve Fogarty - St. Louis, Missouri

Micalea Grajales - Montevideo, Uruguay

Rozarie Mrazavoa - Rakovinik, Czech Republic

Alexandra Sacker - Turnbridge Wells, Kent, England

Victoria Tinghitella - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Coach Babineau has graciously agreed to join us every Wednesday through the 2024 season, so be sure to check back weekly for the upcoming interviews.

Maine Field Hockey 2024 Schedule

Sunday August 25 vs. Brown University at Durham, New Hampshire 1 p.m. (Exhibition)

Friday August 30 at Northwestern University TBD

Saturday August 31 vs. University of Massachusetts TBD at Evanston, IL

Monday September 2 at Indiana University TBD

Friday September 6 vs. Hofstra University 3 p.m. (1st Home Game)

Sunday, September 8 vs. Central Michigan University 1 p.m.

Friday September 13 at Boston College 5 p.m.

Sunday September 15 at Boston University TBD

Saturday September 21 vs. Merrimack College 1 p.m.

Sunday September 22 vs. Stonehill 1 p.m.

Friday September 27 vs. University of Vermont 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 29 at Fairfield University 3 p.m.

Sunday October 6 vs. UC Davis 12 Noon

Friday October 11 at UMass Lowell TBD

Sunday October 13 vs. Holy Cross 12 Noon

Friday October 18 at Bryant University TBD

Sunday October 20 at Northeastern University TBD

Friday October 25 vs. University at Albany 3 p.m.

Friday November 1 vs. University of New Hampshire 3 p.m.

Thursday November 7 America East Championships