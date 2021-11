Big Weekend Of Statewide High School Football Playoffs

18 games played through the two 8-man football classes, and the four 11-man football classes are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at various locations around the state.

Here are the matchups and game times

8-man Football Small School

Saturday November 6th at 12pm

North Final #4 Stearns at #3 Dexter

Friday November 5th at 7pm

South Final #5 Maranacook at #2 Dirigo

State Championship – Saturday November 13

8-man Football Large School

Saturday November 6th at 1pm

North Final #2 Morse at #1 Waterville

Saturday November 6th at 12:30pm

South Final #2 Mt Ararat at #1 Cheverus

Class A Football

Friday November 5th at 7pm

State Wide Quarterfinal #5 Scarborough at #4 Bangor

Winner plays at #1 Thornton Academy in Semifinals

Friday November 5th at 7pm

State Wide Quarterfinal #6 Sanford at #3 Bonny Eagle

Winner plays at #2 Oxford Hills in Semifinals

Class B Football

Friday November 5th, at 7pm

North Semifinal #4 Skowhegan at #1 Windham

Friday November 5th, at 7pm

North Semifinal #3 Lawrence at #2 Cony

Friday November 5th, at 7pm

South Semifinal #4 Noble at #1 Portland

Friday November 5th, at 6pm

South Semifinal #3 Marshwood at #2 Kennebunk

Class C Football

Saturday November 6th, at 2pm

North Semifinal #5 Hermon at #1 Medomak Valley

Saturday November 6th, at 1pm

North Semifinal #6 MCI at #2 Winslow

Friday November 5th, at 7pm

South Semifinal #5 Wells at #1 Leavitt

Friday November 5th, at 7pm

South Semifinal #3 Fryeburg at #2 Cape Elizabeth

Class D Football

Friday November 5th, at 7pm

State Wide Quarterfinal #8 John Bapst at #1 Foxcroft Academy

Saturday November 6th, at 12:30pm

State Wide Quarterfinal #5 Lisbon at #4 Oak Hill

Friday November 5th, 6pm

State Wide Quarterfinal #6 Poland at #3 Freeport

Saturday November 6th, at 7pm

State Wide Quarterfinal #7 Bucksport at #2 Winthrop