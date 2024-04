For 43 years, Mike Gorman has been the voice of the Boston Celtics. He called his last game on Sunday, April 14th.

He was the 2021 Curt Gowdy Award winner and a 5-time Emmy Award winner.

His 39-year partnership with former Celtic player and coach Tommy Heinshohn created one of the best broadcast teams ever.

Check out the Boston Celtics' Tribute to Mike Gorman.