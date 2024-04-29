Poll: How did the Patriots do with their Draft haul?

There are eight new members of the New England Patriots following this weekend's NFL Draft. Here's how the Pats used their selections to bolster the team's roster.

1-3: QB, Drake Maye (North Carolina); 2-37: WR, Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington); 3-68: OL, Caedan Wallace (Penn St.); 4-103: OL, Layden Robinson (Texas A&M); 4-110: WR, Javon Baker (Central Florida); 6-180: CB, Marcellas Dial (South Carolina); 6-193: QB, Joe Milton (Tennessee); 7-231: TE, Jaheim Bell (Florida State).

Let's start at the top. As we inched closer to the Draft last week, it became evident that Maye was the guy with the No. 3 pick. Not much needs saying here as we've already talked about Maye and the other QB options ad nauseum.

New England followed that selection by taking one of Michael Penix Jr's top targets, Ja'Lynn Polk after they traded back from 34 to 37. Polk won't blow the top off the defense (4.52 40-time) but projects as a precise route runner with "magnets for hands" as described by Patriots.com, who can be a QB's safety blanket and who Patriots.com compares to former-Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers as an NFL comp.

The Patriots used their next selection addressing yet another need on the offensive side of the football, tacking tackle Caedan Wallace in the third round out of Penn State. Wallace was ranked as low as 186th on draft big boards, but it was a position of need for the Pats, who watched 8 tackles get drafted in the first round and another five go off the board before they nabbed Wallace. A right tackle in college, the expectation is for him to move across the line to the left side, where he is extremely comfortable having played all five positions on the line. The only reason he wasn't the LT at Penn St? That's where Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft by the Chargers, played in college.

After that, the Pats grabbed an interior O-lineman in the 4th round, Layden Robinson from Texas A&M (possibly signaling the new regime isn't too high on Belichick Boy Cole Strange?) before taking boisterous and boastful WR in the 4th Rd, Javon Baker, who projects as an X receiver (primary deep threat) for the Pats.

New England also turned some heads with their 6th round selection of Tennessee QB Joe Milton, who can throw the ball damn near the length of the football field, but like my golf drives, isn't always confident where it's going. At 6'5"/244lbs, there was some talk leading into the Draft that Milton could transition to TE in the NFL, but Milton said the Pats never talked to him about playing a position other than QB, where in college he accounted for 2813yds/20td/5int and 299yds/7td rushing as a 6th-year senior last fall. Milton in a Taysom Hill-type roll could be electric, but that's a stretch for someone taken with the 193rd overall pick.

How do you feel the first draft of the post-Belichick era went for the Patriots?