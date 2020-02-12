Boston puts home win streak on the line against Montreal

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (27-24-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (34-11-12, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Montreal looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 19-8-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks sixth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Canadiens are 15-15-7 in conference games. Montreal has given up 36 power-play goals, killing 79.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Boston won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, adding 40 assists and totaling 78 points. Torey Krug has totaled three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 20 goals and has recorded 52 points. Ilya Kovalchuk has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Canadiens: Jordan Weal: day to day (illness), Phillip Danault: day to day (face/jaw).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.