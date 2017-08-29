Brady On Latest Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Tom Brady is really going to put his curse tempting to the limit as he was featured on the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated to preview the 2017 NFL season.

The Patriots QB is depicted as a giant while members of the rest of the NFL try to take him down. The publication also features an article about whether any team can stop the New England side in their quest for another championship at Super Bowl 52.

Credit: Sports Illustrated

Brady is already featured on the Madden cover, which is known for unfortunate circumstances happening to its cover athletes. The 40-year-old captain is looking to help guide the Pats to a sixth title since 2001.

The question is will the Madden Curse and the SI Jinx finally catch up to Brady, or did Julian Edelman take the bad voodoo with his injury.