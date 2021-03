It has been a hectic but exciting week for the New England Patriots, who are snatching up free agents like a kid in a candy shop.

Just today two more moves have come down the pike, as the team re-signed James White to a 1-year deal and is finalizing a 4-year deal with Lawrence Guy.

Phil Perry joined me to break down how the moves will translate to success on the field next season, or how some may fall flat.