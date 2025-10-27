Have you been to a High School game in October? Chances are you have seen soccer or football players wearing pink socks. Teams sport special pink shirts. Volleyball teams will play with pink balls. Sometimes referees will use special pink whistles. It's all for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Unfortunately we all know of someone who has had, or who has breast cancer. I was told once by a doctor at the Cancer Care Center that we live in a cancer cluster. As a 2-time cancer survivor I believe it.

I hope that all the pink is encouragement for those battling cancer. I also hope that it is a reminder about the need for women to perform monthly self breast exams. Women should be having yearly exams with their physicians and following their advice on when to begin having mammograms, and how often. Remember, early detection is the best prevention!

