The Black Bears kick off the 2026 Season at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island on Wednesday, August 12th. Coach Scott Atherly talked to Chris Popper Wednesday morning to talk about the preseason, what to expect from tonight's game and more.

You can watch tonight's contest starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Maine will return home to the New Balance Soccer Complex for their next 3 games

Thursday, August 20th vs. Mercer 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 23 vs. Sacred Heart 12 noon

Thursday, August 27 vs. Merrimack 7 p.m.

Check back on Thursday, August 13th as we will have a recap of the Maine-Rhode Island game on the 92.9 The Ticket website.

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