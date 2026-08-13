Maine Soccer Drops Opener at Rhode Island 1-0
The Maine Soccer Team dropped their season opener to Rhode Island 1-0 at Kingston, Rhode Island on Wednesday night, August 12th.
The lone goal was scored by the Rams with 15:38 left to play in the 2nd Half as the Rams converted a corner kick and Nicolasa Jacobs put the ball past Elena Barenberg in the net.
Barenberg finished with 2 saves on 3 shots. Maine had 5 shots on goal.
Emma Nicholson had 3 shots for Maine.
The Black Bears had a 4-2 advantage on corners.
Maine was whistled for offsides 11 times, including 8 times in the 1st Half, as the Black Bears tried to push the tempo of the game.
The Black Bears return home for their next 3 games at the New Balance Soccer Complex. Upcoming games include:
- Thursday August 20 vs. Mercer 7 p.m.
- Sunday August 23 vs. Sacred Heart 12 noon
- Thursday August 27 vs. Merrimack 7 p.m.
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