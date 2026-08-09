The Hammond Lumber Riverhawks White Junior Legion team lost to Braintree (Massachusetts) 6-2 in the Northeast Junior Legion Tourney on Saturday, August 8th in Manchester New Hampshire.

Braintree outhit the Maine team 7-4. The Riverhawks-White team committed 2 errors while Braintree played error-free.

Gaige Farrar started on the mound for the Hammond Lumber Jr. Riverhawks-White team. He retired just 1 batter, allowing 3 runs, walking 3 and allowing 1 hit. Carson Stanley pitched the remainder of the game (5.2 innings). He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs, all unearned. He struck out 9 and walked 1.

Farrar was 2-4 on the mound for the Maine team, with a double and triple, driving in a run. Joey Newell and Emmett Sally each had a single.

The Riverhawks White Team will face the Liquid Prime 17U Team in an elimination game on Sunday, August 9th at 12 noon.

Get our free mobile app