Brewer Witches Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Baseball 🎦

The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in varsity baseball on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The game will begin below at 7 PM from Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.