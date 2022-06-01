Brewer Witches Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Baseball 🎦
The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in varsity baseball on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
The game will begin below at 7 PM from Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed.
